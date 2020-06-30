OBC quota issue: PSC-2019 candidates allowed to see score cards as results on hold

Indore: Nearly six months after preliminary exam was conducted, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission in an unprecedented move on Monday allowed candidates to access their score cards as results could not be declared due to legal tangle over OBC quota.

The MPPSC on Monday released a public notice stating that candidates who took state service preliminary exam-2019 and forest service exam-2019 can log on to its official website and see their score cards from June 29 to September 29.

The Commission also stated that the candidates can also access their OMR Sheet on payment of the charges mentioned in the advertisement of PSC-2019.

Candidates who could not access their score card or OMR sheet due to any technical reason could visit the MPPSC office with their admit cards for knowing their scores or seeing OMR sheets.

State service and forest service preliminary exams were held on January 12 for filling nearly 540 posts lying vacant in different departments.

But some candidates moved Madhya Pradesh High Court against state government’s decision of increasing the OBC quota from 14 per cent to 27 per cent.

Following legal tangle, the court could not declare results of exams. Main exams which were scheduled in May could also not be conducted due to delay in results of preliminary results.