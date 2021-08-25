Nyay Yatra: RSS worker underlines police inaction in finding his missing niece

Manasa (Madhya Pradesh): Failing to get any clue about his niece whereabouts who has been missing for over 7 months, a disgruntled RSS workers has announced a ‘Nyay Yatra’ to seek justice.

Mahesh Joshi, a native of Antri Mataji in Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh will commence his journey from his native place to Bhopal on Monday, where he would plea before the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking justice for his niece.

Rakesh Joshi, the younger brother of Mahesh Joshi is father of a girl who went missing. He is not in a condition to seek justice for his daughter. So his elder brother Mahesh decided to take matters to the Chief Minister on his own.

Mahesh alleged that his niece had gone missing since January 23, seven months ago, for which the family had also lodged a missing complaint at Manasa police station, but no action has been taken so far.

Mahesh added that after preliminary investigation, Manasa police booked four persons, including a minor, but failed to get any leads about the whereabouts of the girl.

He accused the Manasa police of not taking the proper action in the matter. According to him, their daughter went missing on January 23, but the FIR was registered on March 9, nearly 40 days after the incident.

Girl’s father and uncle who are RSS workers warned that they won’t sit silent now in the anticipation that police will get their daughter back at home safely. Mahesh Joshi added that in Bhopal, he will plead before the Chief Minister Chouhan and seek CBI probe into the matter, since he had no trust in the local police.

Police taking case seriously: SP Verma

When contacted, Neemuch SP Suraj Verma said that the police are taking the matter seriously and we had registered a case of kidnapping on the basis of preliminary investigation and family members' statements.

The girl is an adult and we have registered a case on the complaint of the family members, after registering a case against the people with whom the girl went, they were presented in the court, from where they have been sent to jail. During further investigation it was revealed that those who were arrested don’t know anything about girl’s location.

We put every possible effort, our team has gone many times to the neighbouring state of Rajasthan and still we had no clue in the matter.

The matter will be solved soon as any evidence or sources are available, said SP Verma.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 01:23 AM IST