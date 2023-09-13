NRIs Want Air Connectivity Between UK And MP

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): United Kingdom Chapter of Friends of MP (FoMP) has urged the Governor of MP Mangubhai Patel to establish air connectivity between MP and the UK. The chapter has stated that a focused group or task force should be set up to examine the feasibility of enhancing air connectivity between the UK and Madhya Pradesh.

Rohit Dixit from FoMP UK informed from UK that over the years, we have received numerous concerns from families and businesses regarding air connectivity between the UK and Madhya Pradesh. We have also undertaken extensive research to support these requests and recommendations, making a strong case for improved connectivity between MP and the UK. Enhancing air connectivity between the UK and MP holds immense potential. It would position Madhya Pradesh on the global stage as a prime destination for business, culture, religion, education, and tourism. Given the UK's excellent connectivity to mainland Europe, such a link would also serve mainland Europe effectively. Further, this air connection could be extended to connect with New York or other parts of the USA.

‘A survey on air connectivity could be a valuable first step, and we are prepared to collaborate closely with your team to build a compelling case for this crucial initiative. As friends and well-wishers of Madhya Pradesh, we are committed to contributing to this endeavour. With an imminent Free Trade Agreement between India and the UK, businesses in the State have a unique opportunity to increase exports to the UK. As part of this agreement, the UK's financial sector will expand its services into India, and Madhya Pradesh could provide a conducive environment for these businesses to establish local offices. Currently, the India-UK trade stands at approximately 30 billion GBP, a figure that is expected to double by 2030 with the implementation of the Free Trade Agreement. Our research, which involved various stakeholders from industry, business, culture, and research institutes, has revealed that connectivity plays a vital role in selecting destinations for partnerships and investments,’ Dixit said.

FoMP UK Chapter founded in 2016

Friends of MP (FoMP) UK Chapter is a vibrant bridge connecting the Central Indian diaspora in the UK with the culturally rich and diverse state of Madhya Pradesh. The organisation was founded during the visit of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to the UK in 2016.

Read Also Indore: Youth Arrested For Raping Female Colleague In Hotel

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)