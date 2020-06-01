Now rail ticket can be booked 120 days in advance

Ratlam

Advance rail ticket reservation period has been extended from present thirty days to 120 days with effect from May 31.

According to a railway press release, initially reservation for special trains can be done 30 days in advance which has now been extended to 120 days from May 31.

Rajdhani Special trains are being run from May 12 and now from June 1, 100 pair special trains will run and of which 12 pairs of trains will pass through Ratlam rail division, the release said.

In all such trains advance reservation has become effective from 30 days to 120 days from Sunday onwards. It is also informed that Tatkal and current reservation facility has also been started and also parcel and luggage booking facilities.

In special trains, only those passengers who hold confirmed tickets can travel, the release stated.

Meanwhile, a district administration press release informed that Shramik Special Train (SST) will depart from Ratlam railway station for West Bengal on June 6 for the migrant workers stranded here.

According to the official press release, three SST will depart for West Bengal from Madhya Pradesh which included one each from Indore and Bhopal on June 2 and from Ratlam on June 6.