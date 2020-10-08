Non-performing Kamal Nath always cried for lack of funds, accuses Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Indore: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here on Thursday claimed that when Kamal Nath was in government he always hid behind an excuse of lack of funds to cover-up his failures as chief minister.

“Kamal Nath used to say all the time that I looted all funds so coffers are empty. If there is no money in the treasury, you as CM were supposed to find a way out like I did. The state does not need a CM who just cry all the time and do nothing,” he said while addressing a mandal conference at Bypass garden in poll-bound Sanver constituency.

Accusing the former CM of fooling farmers in the name of waving off their loans, Chouhan claimed that it was merely “great cry and little wool”. “Kamal Nath just distributed fake certificate of farm loan waiver. He did not even give Rs 5200 crore for farm loan waiver whereas my government gave Rs 17600 crore to farmer under different schemes in last six month,” he claimed.

He stated that his government would soon give away Rs 4000 crore to farmers for their damaged soyabean crop.

Silawat said that this election is for the development and progress of Madhya Pradesh. “The previous government had cheated farmers, so it time for voters to take revenge. This election is not elect me but ensure that Chouhan remains as CM,” he added.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said that Rajmata Vijayraje Scindia is worshiped by BJP workers. “Today, her grandson has toed his grandmother's path, so we have to welcome him wholeheartedly. There is no doubt that Silwat will win election,” she said.