Non-performing Kamal Nath always cried for lack of funds, accuses Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Indore: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here on Thursday claimed that when Kamal Nath was in government he always hid behind an excuse of lack of funds to cover-up his failures as chief minister.
“Kamal Nath used to say all the time that I looted all funds so coffers are empty. If there is no money in the treasury, you as CM were supposed to find a way out like I did. The state does not need a CM who just cry all the time and do nothing,” he said while addressing a mandal conference at Bypass garden in poll-bound Sanver constituency.
Accusing the former CM of fooling farmers in the name of waving off their loans, Chouhan claimed that it was merely “great cry and little wool”. “Kamal Nath just distributed fake certificate of farm loan waiver. He did not even give Rs 5200 crore for farm loan waiver whereas my government gave Rs 17600 crore to farmer under different schemes in last six month,” he claimed.
He stated that his government would soon give away Rs 4000 crore to farmers for their damaged soyabean crop.
Silawat said that this election is for the development and progress of Madhya Pradesh. “The previous government had cheated farmers, so it time for voters to take revenge. This election is not elect me but ensure that Chouhan remains as CM,” he added.
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said that Rajmata Vijayraje Scindia is worshiped by BJP workers. “Today, her grandson has toed his grandmother's path, so we have to welcome him wholeheartedly. There is no doubt that Silwat will win election,” she said.
Vallabh Bhawan was made hub of touts
Chouhan said that the Congress accuses BJP of toppling its government. “The fact remains that Digvijay Singh and Kamal Nath together had turned Vallabh Bhawan into a hub of touts. Therefore, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Tulsi Silawat topple the corrupt government,” he stated.
Chouhan alleged that the Congress government had attacked ideology of BJP and harassed its workers for demolishing their buildings and registering fake cases against them. He stated that the Sanver by-poll is not only about electing Silawat but of ensuring that he remains CM of the state.
Khasgi Trust accused to face illegal action: CM
The CM stated that the land of Khasgi Trust was being sold illegally by some office-bearers of the trust at the throwaway price. Therefore, my government moved High Court. The decision came in favour of the government. Those involved in sale of Khasgi Trust property illegally won’t be spared. Legal action will be taken against the accused.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)