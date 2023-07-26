Non-Compliance With Orders Proves Dear To CMHO: Collector Cancels Attachments Of Docs, Paramedical Staff

Collector Dr. Ilayaraja T. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Angered by the non-compliance of orders for cancelling the attachments of all doctors and paramedical staff, collector Ilayaraja T has ordered issuing a show cause notice to chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya and deduction of his seven days' salary.

The collector had ordered the cancellation of all the attachments of doctors and paramedical staff in any other department or at any office with immediate effect to ensure proper health services to the patients.

However, the CMHO had not complied with the orders and failed to cancel the attachment of all those posted in other departments and places but acted in only a few of the cases.

During a recent meeting, the district collector had asked the CMHO to cancel the attachment of medicos immediately and even issue certificates to them for the same.

Meanwhile, CMHO Dr BS Saitya said that they are cancelling attachments of medicos with immediate effect.

“There are about 15-20 staff members including doctors and paramedical staff who were being attached to different departments due to various reasons. We have cancelled their attachments and now no new attachment would be made without the permission of the district collector,” Dr Saitya said.

A senior health officer said that the staff was attached at various places including the houses of some prominent people or the public representatives. The attachments were done in cases of special health conditions.

