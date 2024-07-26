No Separate Arrangement In Indore's Public Toilets For Transgenders, Rues Sanitation Ambassador

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The demand for a separate arrangement for transgenders in public toilets in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, the country's cleanest city, has remained unmet for several years now, a community member and the local civic body's sanitation ambassador said on Friday.

There are some 1,500 transgenders in the state's commercial capital along with many who hide their identity due to fear of family and social stigma, Ghavri, the Indore Municipal Corporation's sanitation ambassador, told PTI.

"We have been asking the administration since long that a separate arrangement should be made for us in public toilets in the city, but unfortunately this demand has not been met. Transgenders who dress up as women feel extremely uncomfortable using women's toilets in public places. Similarly, women also get uncomfortable seeing us in public toilets. Even transmen avoid using toilets for males in public places," Ghavri said.

IMC officials said some 300 public toilets have been made in the city but admitted there is no separate arrangement for the transgender community.

"There is not a single separate public toilet for the transgender community in the city at present. We are identifying public places where separate toilets can be built for them," state social justice department joint director Suchita Tirkey said.

Under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules 2020 as well as the Centre's Swachh India Mission, states and Union Territories have been given the responsibility of providing proper toilet facilities to the transgender community.