'No Salary Will Be Released To Officers Who Fail To Resolve Complaints'

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A review meeting was held in the collectorate auditorium where collector Priyank Mishra instructed all officers to bring progress in the CM Helpline and resolve complaints on low quality within the time limit. He warned that the salary of the top three officers who fail to resolve low-quality complaints under the health department would not be released.

Collector Mishra also instructed the CMHO to complete the installation of CCTV cameras and other facilities in hospitals in the area lacking them within one or two days. He emphasised the importance of removing encroachments in populated areas and ensuring that there are no dark zones in hospitals.

Hardworking officials also honoured by collector

The collector also honoured individuals who showed promptness and alertness in saving the lives of children during waterlogging on the tribal boy ashram premises in Barwania. He presented certificates and cheques of Rs 25,000 each to Ratan Singh Bamnia, Hakimuddin Bohra Sukhlal, Raju Sharma, Bunty Sharma, Santosh Piplaj and Ravi Piplaj.

Collector Mishra also instructed officers to inspect schools, hostels and ashrams and to ensure the completion of pending Samagra e KYC in all villages. He emphasised the importance of security and quality in government institutions.