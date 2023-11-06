No Salary For 5 Months: 150 Daily Wagers Struggle To Sustain Family In MP's Sardarpur

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): As Diwali draws near, the festivities appear gloomy for about 150 daily wage workers in Dhar district who haven't received their salaries for the last five months.

These workers provide their services to the government at low wages, struggling to make ends meet and support their families.

The dire situation has now reached a point where local businessmen who used to provide ration on loan have had to give up due to unpaid wages. Dussehra has passed with little joy and hopes for a brighter Diwali are fading for these families.

Despite their dedicated work, earning meagre monthly wages ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000, no responsible government officer has shown concern for their well-being or the upcoming Diwali celebration.

Speaking anonymously, the daily wage employees lamented their situation, revealing that they work long hours from 8 am to 6 or 7 pm at the tehsil headquarters during the assembly elections, yet their salaries remain unpaid. They expressed the need for their previous loans to be settled before considering new ones.

When contacted, Dhar tribal affairs department assistant commissioner Brajkant Shukla and Sardarpur BEO Sunil Kumar Ostwal explained that the government's daily wage and part-time fund allocation is currently insufficient.

They anticipated that once additional funds are allocated, the unpaid wages will be disbursed to the daily wage workers, hopefully alleviating their financial burdens.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)