'No Revenue Case To Remain Pending For Over 3 Months', Collector Asheesh Singh Gave Instructions To Revenue Officers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Asheesh Singh has instructed all the revenue officers of the district to ensure that the revenue cases are resolved within the stipulated time limit. No case should remain pending for more than 3 months in the district. Demarcation cases should be resolved on priority.

Collector Singh directed that no case of name transfer, division, record correction and demarcation should remain pending for more than 3 months in the district. Fix the time limit for settlement on the basis of the number of pending demarcation cases and the number of RIs and in-charge RIs.

After that, make a system for demarcation to be done only on the basis of ‘First Come First Serve’. Cases of transfer, demarcation, division are cancelled citing some unnecessary reasons; also keep in mind that this should not happen. Pay attention to whether the appearances are happening on time, unnecessary appearances are not being extended again and again and how quickly the Patwari report is being filed.

After name transfer and division, the records should be updated immediately and after demarcation, the field book should be available. The concerned officers should make efforts regarding how the map amendment can be done 100%. Ensure 100% Aadhar linking and KYC under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Pay attention on recovery of outstanding revenue. Recovery of last year's demand and current demand should be 100%. Ensure resolution of complaints in CM Helpline within the time limit.