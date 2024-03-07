No Pay For Eight Months: Janpad CEO Wants Bribe, Alleges Employee

Representative Image

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a distressing turn of events, a computer operator working in Tappa tehsil Amjhera under Sardarpur janpad panchayat has claimed to not have received his salary for the past eight months, leading to severe financial strain on his family.

The operator, Pradeep Sharma, has further alleged that the janpad panchayat CEO demanded a bribe in exchange for the release of his salary.

As per the information, Pradeep was employed as a computer operator at a low salary based on the collector rate under Sardarpur janpad panchayat for the last three years. Following instructions from the Chief Electoral Officer, Bhopal, and the collector Dhar, he was transferred to work in Tappa tehsil Amjhera on July 17, 2023, and was to be paid a monthly salary based on his presence at Tappa tehsil.

Despite working diligently since his transfer, Pradeep claims that the janpad panchayat CEO, Prabhat Kumar Dwivedi, has not disbursed his salary.

Troubled by the non-payment, he applied in the collector's public hearing on February 13, stating that after being posted in March 2023, his salary was stopped for four months.

He alleged that to release the outstanding salary, the CEO demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000, out of which he paid Rs 35,000. However, the remaining Rs 15,000 bribe has not been paid, resulting in the non-payment of his salary for nine months, from July 2023 to February 2024.

Pradeep brought his grievances to the collector in the Dhar public hearing on February 13 and lodged a complaint regarding the non-payment of his salary and the alleged bribery demand. Following this, a two-member investigation team was formed on February 14, to look into the matter and submit a report within seven days.

Expressing his distress, Pradeep stated that his family is on the verge of starvation due to the prolonged non-payment of his salary. He emphasised the urgent need for his salary to be released to avoid any tragic outcome.

Meanwhile, in response to the allegations, CEO Prabhat Kumar Dwivedi denied the claims, stating that Pradeep Sharma does not work in Sardarpur janpad panchayat and should demand his salary from his current place of work. He dismissed the allegations of bribery saying it's baseless.

When contacted for comment, district panchayat CEO Shringar Srivastava stated that the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the janpad panchayat CEO, and only he would be able to provide further information on the issue.