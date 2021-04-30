No online classes in May for school students in Madhya Pradesh; Know all details here

Indore: All the schools in Madhya Pradesh will remain closed and also online classes would be shut down for the month of May. This was an order released by the MP education board considering the wellness of students.

Madhya Pradesh school education department has suspended online teaching for all the school students except those in Classes 10 and 12. The online classes will remain suspended from May 1 for Government and Non-Government schools.

The online classes will remain suspended from May 1 to May 31. The decision has been taken in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state that have affected both students and teachers and have caused mental stress. School Education department also tweeted this information for all the students as well as communicated the same to all the district education officers.