No online classes in May for school students in Madhya Pradesh; Know all details here

Indore: All the schools in Madhya Pradesh will remain closed and also online classes would be shut down for the month of May. This was an order released by the MP education board considering the wellness of students.
Madhya Pradesh school education department has suspended online teaching for all the school students except those in Classes 10 and 12. The online classes will remain suspended from May 1 for Government and Non-Government schools.
The online classes will remain suspended from May 1 to May 31. The decision has been taken in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state that have affected both students and teachers and have caused mental stress. School Education department also tweeted this information for all the students as well as communicated the same to all the district education officers.
MP School Education dept suspended the ‘online synchronous learning’ program under which the state schools were conducting online classes for students since July 2020.
Classes 10 and 12 students who will be appearing for board exams of the said Boards will continue attending the online classes to prepare for examination.
As per the official notice sent by the department to various districts including Indore, “The present COVID-19 situation in the state has caused tension and stress among the students. Due to this, the online classes being held since July 30, 2020, will be suspended from May 1 to May 30 for all the students except those in Classes 10 and 12”.
The notice further reads, “All the government and private schools under Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), state education board, i.e. Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) etc. except for Classes 10 and 12 students who will be appearing for their board exams will not conduct any online classes”.
Earlier, the state had announced early summer vacations for the school students studying in Classes 1 to 8 from April 15 to June 13. Earlier, state had postponed the MPBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The exams were earlier scheduled to be held between April 30 and May 1. MPBSE board exams 2021 were supposed to begin from April 30 for Class 10 and from May 1 for Class 12.
