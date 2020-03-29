No nonsense attitude: Harinarayanachari Mishra

The state government has also brought back Khargone DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra to handle the city again. He was city DIG a year ago.

During his stint, Mishra had launched many campaigns against city goons and nabbed them without any fear of politicians. He ensured the arrest of over 150 goons, who had never been arrested because they had political contacts.

He kicked them out of the city and took other measures to crush crime and ensure a positive environment in the city. Amid all this, he also made sure that police didn’t misuse force on ordinary people and hence the cops in Indore were trained on how to treat the good citizens. Under his leadership, the local police solved 108 robbery cases in around 7 months- which is a record in itself.

The murder case of Congress leader Twinkle Dagre was also solved last year during his tenure.He also had a huge contribution in improving the traffic situation in the city and due to which the city traffic cops received award for best urban mobility. He hit the national scene when he correctly answered a question posed by his friend from the hotseat of Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Croreparti.Chari's persuation skills are extraordinary. On August 31, 2017, he prevented a 17-year old from committing suicide by simply counselling him over phone.