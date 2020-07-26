No more cancellation charges, price manipulations in e-commerce

Indore: New rules under the Consumer Protection Act 2020 for e-commerce business are now applicable. Consumer and Food Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan will address a press conference on July 27 on the same. The new rules are applicable to goods sold online through the marketplace or inventory-led models registered in India or abroad but offering goods and services to Indian consumers.

Under the new rules, filling for a consumer dispute has been made easier with various provisions. With details about the new consumer protection act and highlighting new provisions, Justice Shantanu Kemkar, president of State Commission, shares the details of the new rules applicable:

New rules for E-commerce

According to the new rules, the e-commerce players will have to display the total price of goods and services offered for sale along with a break-up of other charges.

“They are also required to mention the 'expiry date' of goods offered for sale and the 'country of origin' of goods and services that are necessary for enabling the consumer to make an informed decision at the pre-purchase stage,” Justice Kemkar said.