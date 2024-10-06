 No Meat & Liquor Shop On Roadside From Bada Ganpati To Pitra Parvat; Naxalism Will End Soon: Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya
When the BJP government came in 2014, the number of Naxalites was more than 5 thousand.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 08:19 AM IST
No Meat & Liquor Shop On Roadside From Bada Ganpati To Pitra Parvat; Naxalism Will End Soon: Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The way the government is taking action, many Naxalites are ready to surrender. The BJP government will end Naxalism as soon as possible, claimed Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya during the Vikas Yatra in Assembly constituency Indore-1 on Saturday. He further said that the Home Minister has already said that we will end Naxalism within a year. When the BJP government came in 2014, the number of Naxalites was more than 5 thousand.

During this time many were arrested, some surrendered and some were killed. At the most, there must be a thousand-twelve hundred Naxalites left. The way the government is taking action, many Naxalites are also ready to surrender. Naxalism should be ended in the coming 2-3 years. He also instructed local administration that there should not be any meat and liquor shops on the roadside from Bada Ganpati to Pitra Parvat.

Existing shops should be removed and road marking will be done to improve traffic management in the city. Shopkeepers keeping goods outside the shops on road markings shall be first advised and if shopkeepers do not follow it then goods shall be confiscated and action will be taken against the shops.

Regarding the increasing drug peddling in Indore, Vijayvargiya said, “We have asked the officials to take action on the rise in drug availability. We have also requested the CM that a team should be formed from Bhopal and inter-state police will be needed for strict actions.”

“Social media is becoming anti-social media these days, there is definitely some need for scrutiny,” he added. On the voting in Haryana and Jammu Kashmir he said that BJP government will be formed in Haryana and Jammu Kashmir. On this occasion, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said that IMC is continuously working to provide basic facilities in the city.

“We are working to create a green corridor in the airport area. Along with this, the construction work of MR 5 road in the western ring road area will also be started soon, so that citizens will get a better and easy option to connect Chandan Nagar to Airport Road,” he added.

Congman takes jibe at Vijayvargiya’s statement

Taking a jibe over Vijayvargiya’s statement on no liquor shop on the roadside from Bada Ganpati to Pitra Parvat, Nilabh Shukla, state spokesperson Madhya Pradesh Congress, said that the drive for making city free from intoxication remains limited to Kailash Vijayvargiya’s constituency, while before election he claimed of making the entire city free from such issues.

