No kidding: MYH 'delivers' heaviest baby weighs 5.2 kg, saves mother life too

Indore: Amid the fear of Covid-19 infection, doctors of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital had a harrowing time, but their relentless service made lives better for so many people. On Sunday, their efforts yielded good news for a mom as the doctors of the gynae department not only saved her... she also delivered the heaviest baby in MY Hospital so far.

Doctors had to perform a complex surgery to save both the mother and child as the woman had a tumor in her abdomen which became a tough task during the surgery.

“A 38-year-old woman, resident of Shajapur, had approached us with the complex case of pregnancy. Along with the pregnancy, she also had tumor and it was tough to get the baby out as the tumor came in the way,” Dr Yadav told media.

She also added that the surgery was conducted for more than an hour and now both are fine. The baby weighs 5.2 kg.

“Probably, it is the heaviest baby in the records of MY Hospital as earlier, a baby of 5.5 kg was born in a Bhopal hospital,” she added.

Dr V Moses, Dr S Porwal, Dr Khushbu, Dr Nidhi, Dr Shubhangi, Dr Narendra, and Dr Abhishek also played an important role in surgery.