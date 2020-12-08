No bandh impact in Indore

Indore: The Bharat bandh left no impression across the city. All business
establishments in the city as well as all the three mandies
remained open as usual. However, fearing violence, farmers brought very little produce to the markets.
In place of farmers, Congress leaders and certain labour
organizations were active in the city. All prominent and
traditional city markets, including Siyaganj, MT Cloth Market,
Sitlamata Bazar, Sarafa Bazar and
markets located around Nanda Nagar-Malwa Mill as well new markets like
Kothari Market, Palasia and Sapana Sangeeta Road and Malls, cinemas, hotels, restaurants remained opened as usual.
Narendra Bafna, Joint Secretary of Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and
Industry said that there was no impression of the bandh in
any city market.
Mandies were open, but farm produce supply low
Rajesh Dwivedi, mandi Secretary, said all three mandies of
the city i.e. Laxmibai Nagar Anaj Mandi, Chhawani Anaj Mandi and Devi
Ahilyabai Holkar Fruits and Vegetable (Choithram) mandies remained open. At the entrance of these mandies police provided extra cover, particularly at Chhawani Ananj Mandi, where Congress had planned to protest. Dwivedi said the arrival of farm produce
was very low in all three mandies. However, the arrival of
green vegetables was as usual. The supply of onion, potato and
garlic was affected.
