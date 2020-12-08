No bandh impact in Indore

Indore: The Bharat bandh left no impression across the city. All business

establishments in the city as well as all the three mandies

remained open as usual. However, fearing violence, farmers brought very little produce to the markets.

In place of farmers, Congress leaders and certain labour

organizations were active in the city. All prominent and

traditional city markets, including Siyaganj, MT Cloth Market,

Sitlamata Bazar, Sarafa Bazar and

markets located around Nanda Nagar-Malwa Mill as well new markets like

Kothari Market, Palasia and Sapana Sangeeta Road and Malls, cinemas, hotels, restaurants remained opened as usual.



Narendra Bafna, Joint Secretary of Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and

Industry said that there was no impression of the bandh in

any city market.

Mandies were open, but farm produce supply low

Rajesh Dwivedi, mandi Secretary, said all three mandies of

the city i.e. Laxmibai Nagar Anaj Mandi, Chhawani Anaj Mandi and Devi

Ahilyabai Holkar Fruits and Vegetable (Choithram) mandies remained open. At the entrance of these mandies police provided extra cover, particularly at Chhawani Ananj Mandi, where Congress had planned to protest. Dwivedi said the arrival of farm produce

was very low in all three mandies. However, the arrival of

green vegetables was as usual. The supply of onion, potato and

garlic was affected.