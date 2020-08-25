Nitin Gadkari inaugurates Rs 35000 crore road projects for Indore

Indore: Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani termed Tuesday as a historic for Indore as Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan gifted schemes worth Rs 11,427 crore to the state, of which about Rs 3,500 crore projects are for Indore and surrounding areas. A total of 1,361 km long 45 road projects were inaugurated and Bhoomi Pujan was done through online video conferencing.

Lalwani said that Rs 3,000 crore has been approved for Indore to Sanawad road. Apart from this, approval has also been given to change the 4 lane road from Indore to Khalghat to 6 lanes.

“A big step has been taken to make Indore a big industrial area. With these projects, time to reach Mumbai will be decreased. Highway from Dewas to Biaora will ease reaching Delhi via Agra and prove beneficial for Indore,” he said adding “Bhoomi pujan has been done today for construction of roads from various parts of Indore to Betul 4 lane highway. This road is of national importance as it will connect the western part of the country i.e. Porbandar, Rajkot, Ahmedabad with Kolkata via Indore, Nagpur, Raipur. These two ends are also ports and this will benefit Indore the most.”

Along with this, the MP also demanded a four-lane road from Ujjain to Jhalawar, which was approved by Nitin Gadkari. Now this road will go to Hyderabad via Kota, Ujjain, Indore, Akola, Edlabad.

The MP had met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on December 12, 2019 and made several demands for Indore, out of which many demands have been approved today.

“Indore is geographically almost in the middle of the country and Indore will also benefit the most from improved connectivity through Indore. I had written a letter to Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking to create an international level logistics hub in Indore, on which Union Minister Nitin Gadkari asked Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to provide land in Indore. On getting land in Indore, the Central Government will start the work of the logistics hub” the MP said.