NITI Aayog meet: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan talks about steps taken for agricultural sector

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the agricultural scenario of the state has been transformed through floriculture, horticulture and bee- farming, a government official said.

Speaking during the virtual meeting of the NITI Aayog being chaired by Modi, Chouhan also said that alternatives would be made available to farmers in the state to enable them to sell their agriculture produce.

He hailed the Union budget 2021-22 saying that it aims to make the country self-reliant, and added that Madhya Pradesh will also lay emphasis on self-reliance in its budget.