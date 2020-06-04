Nisarga effect in MP: Heavy rains, gusty winds lash Nimar region

Khandwa: Parts of Nimar region in Madhya Pradesh, especially Khandwa district, were lashed by gusty winds and heavy rains as Cyclone Nisarga hit the state on intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Khandwa district recorded five-inch rainfall. Not only heavy rainfall, but the town also witnessed disruption of electricity at several places. Many low-lying areas in the town also got waterlogged due to torrential rain causing traffic jam.

Meanwhile, rain caused heavy damage to onion crop in the district. Majority of farmers who solely dependent on the onion crop in this region claimed that due to lockdown they failed to harvest their crop and as of now labourers are available, heavy rain in the area damaged their crop as well as their hope to earn some money after lockdown.

Farmer leader Subhash Patel informed that farmers particularly onion harvesters in the area bore heavy loss due to cyclonic rain and now they are anticipating government to provide them some financial aid. They requested chief minister to announce some financial help that enable farmers to get some money for next crop.