NIRF Rankings-2023 out: IIT-I jumps to 14th slot; IIM-I slips to 8th position

IIT Indore | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Technology-Indore (IIT-I) climbed while Indian Institute of Management-Indore (IIM-I) slipped down from last year’s position in Indian Higher Education Rankings-2023 released by National Institute Ranking Framework on Monday.

On the other hand, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) managed to retain its place in the band of 101-150 universities whereas Indore Government Dental College improved its rank from last year's 39 to 32.

AIIMS Bhopal also entered the rankings this year securing 38th position in medical category, Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) and National Institute Law University in Bhopal slipped from their position.

Like past many years, this year also no university of Madhya Pradesh managed to secure place in top-100 universities in the country.

IIT-Indore, which had secured 16th rank in the engineering category last year, climbed two notches to secure 14th position this year.

IIT-Indore improved its rankings in overall category and research category from last year’s 31st to 28th and 26th to 21st position this year respectively.

IIM Indore, which was ranked 7th in the management category last year, slipped one position to 8th position this year.

Institution 2022 2023

Overall category

IIT Indore 31 28

IISER Bhopal 61 60

Research category

IIT Indore 26 21

IISER Bhopal 49 No Rank

Engineering category

IIT Indore 16 14

MANIT Bhopal70 80

IIITM Gwalior78 88

IIITDM Jabalpur82 97

Management category

IIM Indore 7 8

IIITM Gwalior64 68

Medical Category

AIIMS Bhopal No Rank 38

Dental Category

Indore Govt Dental College 39 32

Law category

NLIU Bhopal 15 18

Architecture category

SPA Bhopal 10 11

MANIT Bhopal 20 24