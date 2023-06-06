 NIRF Rankings-2023 out: IIT-I jumps to 14th slot; IIM-I slips to 8th position
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreNIRF Rankings-2023 out: IIT-I jumps to 14th slot; IIM-I slips to 8th position

NIRF Rankings-2023 out: IIT-I jumps to 14th slot; IIM-I slips to 8th position

AIIMS Bhopal secures 38th position in medical category, NILU slips three positions; once again no university from MP in top-100 varsities

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 01:22 AM IST
article-image
IIT Indore | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Technology-Indore (IIT-I) climbed while Indian Institute of Management-Indore (IIM-I) slipped down from last year’s position in Indian Higher Education Rankings-2023 released by National Institute Ranking Framework on Monday.

On the other hand, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) managed to retain its place in the band of 101-150 universities whereas Indore Government Dental College improved its rank from last year's 39 to 32.

AIIMS Bhopal also entered the rankings this year securing 38th position in medical category, Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) and National Institute Law University in Bhopal slipped from their position.

Like past many years, this year also no university of Madhya Pradesh managed to secure place in top-100 universities in the country.

IIT-Indore, which had secured 16th rank in the engineering category last year, climbed two notches to secure 14th position this year.

IIT-Indore improved its rankings in overall category and research category from last year’s 31st to 28th and 26th to 21st position this year respectively.

IIM Indore, which was ranked 7th in the management category last year, slipped one position to 8th position this year.

Institution 2022 2023

Overall category

IIT Indore 31 28

IISER Bhopal 61 60

Research category

IIT Indore 26 21

IISER Bhopal 49 No Rank

Engineering category

IIT Indore 16 14

MANIT Bhopal70 80

IIITM Gwalior78 88

IIITDM Jabalpur82 97

Management category

IIM Indore 7 8

IIITM Gwalior64 68

Medical Category

AIIMS Bhopal No Rank 38

Dental Category

Indore Govt Dental College 39 32

Law category

NLIU Bhopal 15 18

Architecture category

SPA Bhopal 10 11

MANIT Bhopal 20 24

Read Also
MP: IIT-Indore jumps to 14th spot, IIM-Indore slips a notch; Check NIRF rankings here
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NIRF Rankings-2023 out: IIT-I jumps to 14th slot; IIM-I slips to 8th position

NIRF Rankings-2023 out: IIT-I jumps to 14th slot; IIM-I slips to 8th position

HIQ, HIQ: General store owners held for selling liquor in Sendhwa

HIQ, HIQ: General store owners held for selling liquor in Sendhwa

Madhya Pradesh: BJP’s mass outreach prog pays dividends prior assembly polls in Sendhwa

Madhya Pradesh: BJP’s mass outreach prog pays dividends prior assembly polls in Sendhwa

Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam rail division marks World Environment Day

Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam rail division marks World Environment Day

Madhya Pradesh: Acceptance letters distributed under Ladli Behna in Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: Acceptance letters distributed under Ladli Behna in Ratlam