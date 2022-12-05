News Diary Mhow: Woman killed by speeding car

Representative Image | File photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A woman named Bina (30) of Toll Bagh in Dhar was run over by a speeding car. Her husband Roop Singh said that Bina was sitting on roadside when a speeding car (MP 09 ZF 0948) ran over her killing her on the spot. Kishanganj police have registered a case against the car driver and a manhunt has been launched to nab him.

Mhowgaon’s Pawar selected in Nagpur AIIMS

Jayawardhan Pawar, a student of Government Model School, cleared NEET exam in the first attempt amid the corona epidemic. Pawar secured 99.98 percentile by scoring 667/700. He secured All India 1863 rank while in state he secured 18th spot. He has been selected for MBBS in Nagpur AIIMS. Principal of Government Girls School Mhow Pradeep Trivedi, Naresh, vice-principal Manoj Sohni and family members have extended best wishes to him.