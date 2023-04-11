News Diary Mhow: Railway workers get electrocuted, 1 dies

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A major accident took place at the railway yard on Monday afternoon. Workers doing maintenance work of OHE (over head electric) line got electrocuted. One of them died during treatment, while two others were injured. The reason of the accident is not clear yet. The injured have been referred to Indore.

Miscreants loot jewellery, cash

An incident of daylight robbery was reported In Manas Rajat Vihar Colony in Kodariya near Mhow. During the incident, a woman was injured when she tried to resist. The miscreant fled with jewellery and cash worth Rs 1.5 lakh. The miscreants attacked the woman with a knife. Police are investigating the incident. A case has been registered against the miscreants.

Journalist passes away

Senior city journalist and social worker Manju Jain passed away on Monday due to cardiac arrest. Many social organisations paid tribute to the departed soul.

Neighbour attempts to rape, murder teen

A neighbour attempted rape and tried to kill a teenager living in a colony near Teli Kheda under Mhow police station area. The accused coaxed her and took her to a factory under Kishanganj police station and tried to rape her there. When the girl protested, he strangulated her so fiercely that the girl fainted there. The young man mistook her as dead.

Sub-inspector (SI) Devesh Pal said that when the girl reached home, she narrated the matter to her family members and lodged a report with the Mau police station. The police registered the case and arrested the accused. He was presented in court.

Free health check-up camp on World Health Day

On the occasion of World Health Day, a free health check-up camp was organised at the Anganwadi centre of village Harnia Khedi by National Service Scheme Unit of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry College, Mhow.

Medical officer Dr Ashok Kumar Valecha conducted health check-ups of about 42 villagers, by checking haemoglobin, blood group and other health related issues.

Dr BP Shukla, the dean of the college, inspired women of the village to include good food in their diet. NSS volunteers went door-to-door to inform them about World Health Day.