News Diary Mhow: Four schools selected for Pradhan Mantri Shree School

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Four schools of Mhow tehsil were selected for Pradhan Mantri Shree School. Block Officer of Mhow Education Department BS Bamnia said that four schools of Mhow tehsil have been selected for Pradhan Mantri School. These schools are Government Higher Secondary School Manpur, Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Hari Fatak, Mhow, Girls’ Secondary School, Mhow Village and Secondary School, Khurdi. Bamnia said that now a team from district education officer will come to inspect the four schools and see what facilities are to be expanded there.

Pithampur municipality president-in-counselling constituted

After the election of the president of Pithampur municipality, the president of the municipality, Sewanti Bai Patel on Wednesday constituted the president-in- counselling, after a long discussion with the leaders of the Congress to co-ordinate the constitution of the president-in-counselling. Councillors Prem Patidar, Manisha Sharma, Sunil Verma, Vinod Chauhan, Gaurav Kalmodiya and Bhagubhai Parmar were taken in. Councillors from Mandlavada, Saugor and Pithampur have been included too.

48 Congressmen apply for cantonment board polls

48 Congressmen of Mhow city have submitted their applications for the upcoming cantonment board elections. Indore district rural Congress committee spokesperson Govind Sharma said that Ward No 1 to 9 applications (general), Ward No 2 to 10 applications (general), Ward No 3 to 7 applications (female), Ward No 4 to 9 applications (general) Ward 5 to 1 application (female), Ward No 6 to 4 applications (general), Ward No 7 to 7 applications (reserved), Ward No 8 to 2 applications (female) have been submitted.

No compromise on cleanliness and hygiene: DRM

Ratlam divisional officers swung into action after cockroaches were found in Malwa Express. On Wednesday, Ratlam Mandal DRM Rajneesh Kumar reached Indore Coaching Depot and took classes ranging from cleaning contractors to officers. Free Press had published the news of cockroaches being found in Malwa Express.

DRM Kumar reached Indore Coaching Depot on Wednesday. Here he lashed out on contractors of pest control including OBHS, train cleaning, STR. The officers were advised to work properly. DRM Kumar clearly told the officers that work will have to be done. There will be no compromise on cleanliness and hygiene. ‘If you do not work, action will be taken against you and the contract can be cancelled.’ The DRM and other officers conducted the meeting for around 2 hours.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Interactive session on climate change held in Mhow