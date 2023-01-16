News Diary Mhow: Cops give rose to traffic rule followers

e-Paper Get App
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, January 16, 2023, 11:58 PM IST
article-image
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Mhow police presented rose to commuters following traffic rules during the ongoing traffic week.

Two-wheeler drivers who followed the traffic rules and wore helmets were gifted rose by Mhow police station in-charge Mahendra Singh Bhadoria.

Various sports competitions were organised by the Cantonment Board for girls on Monday to mark upcoming Republic Day at Padma Shri Shankar Laxman Stadium.

Girl students of primary, secondary and higher classes of many schools of the city participated in the meet. Many schools participated in the secondary school level sports competition. Sack race, tug-of-war, slow cycle, 100m, 200m and 400m races were also organised along with three-legged race.

Cantonment Executive Officer Dr Rajendra C Jagtap and Office Superintendent Satish Agarwal, along with social workers, teachers and officials of the Cantonment Board were present.

BJP, Congress battle rebels

The BJP and the Congress have launched campaign with full strength to win over voters. Rebel candidates are posing a threat to both the BJP and the Congress. On Monday, returning officer Roshni Patidar ensured that information about all candidates along with their photograph was fed into EVM. Polling teams will leave for polling stations on January 19. Around 114 polling stations will be set up in 31 wards and polling will be held between 7am and 5pm on January 20.

