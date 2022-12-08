News Diary Mhow: 2000 kg mahua destroyed during raid

Representative Photo |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The excise department destroyed 55 litres of illicit liquor and 2,000 kg of mahua lahan during a raid at several villages, including Balda Colony.

In all 12 raids were conducted at Padav, Karondia Chikli and other places of the tehsil. Following the raid, 10 cases were registered under Section 34(1)A of the Excise Act 1915.

Two persons were also arrested during the raid and later released on bail on the spot.

Market value of the seized illicit liquor, mahua lahan and equipments is around Rs 31,6000/. Excise sub-inspectors Manish Rathore, Sunil Malviya and Sonali Benjamin led the raiding team.

Cantt Board ropes in Army Police to tame sub-urban bus operators

Cantonment Board has roped in Army Police to recover revenue dues from sub-urban buses plying to Indore, Mhow, Pithampur and Manpur.

Several lakhs of revenue is due on sub-urban bus operators. The board in the past had even organised a camp but bus operators and their union continue to skirt paying the amount.

Cantonment Board Office Superintendent Satish Agarwal said that due to the lack of cooperation from local police, the board administration has roped in Army police for recovery.

In a recent meeting with union of sub-urban bus operators, Cantonment Executive Officer Dr Rajendra C Jagtap warned that the board would move the court if the dues were not cleared.