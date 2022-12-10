News Diary Dewas: Cultural programme to be held today

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A cultural programme for art lovers has been organised by Nritya Sangeet Shikshan Evam Samajik Kalyan Samiti, Dewas in Vikram Kala Bhavan on December 10.

The dance guru of the committee Praful Singh Gehlot has informed that famous singer Anshika Chauhan from Gwalior and kathak dancer Arya Nande from Sarangarh will perform in the event. The members of the Samiti will also participate in it.

All the veteran artists will be felicitated and honoured for their special contribution to the field of art. Committee state president Rani Singh has urged all the artists to be a part of their function.

Vaishnavi honoured for securing third rank in NDA entrance

A student of Dewas San Thome Academy, Vaishnavi Gorde has been felicitated by the school management for securing AIR- 3 in the National Defence Academy (NDA) examination. The exam conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The director of the school Hansy Thomas honoured her with a cash prize of 11, 000 rupees and an exemplar award. An interactive session was also conducted where Vaishnavi answered the questions raised by students regarding the preparation for the NDA exam. Here, she motivated students for the preparation of competitive exams.

Orion Academy wins gold in rugby competition

The students of Orion Academy won a gold medal in the fourth state-level sub-junior rugby competition held in the railway ground Ratlam from December 2 to 4. According to academy sports in-charge Rashmi Thakur, player Sonakshi Kundu gave an excellent performance and helped the team in securing the gold medal.

Selected players will participate in the national-level rugby competition, to be organised in Gujarat. On this achievement, school director Radha Srivastava, coordinator Sangeeta Vilekar and school members congratulated them.

