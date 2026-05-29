Newborn’s Body Found In Bathroom Near Emergency Ward At Indore's MY Hospital; CCTV Footage Under Scanner

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A newborn baby’s body was found in a hospital bathroom in Indore on Friday.

The body was lying in the bathroom near the emergency ward of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital on Friday morning, police said.

According to police, some people went to the bathroom in the morning and found the body lying there.

They immediately informed the security guard present at the hospital. With the help of cleaning staff, the body was taken out from the bathroom.

Initial information suggests that the baby was around three months old. The body was first kept in the hospital’s CHMO room and was later sent to the mortuary for post-mortem examination.

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After the incident, questions are being raised over the hospital’s security arrangements. Security guards are deployed on the campus and CCTV cameras are installed at several places.

Police are now checking the CCTV footage to find out how the baby’s body reached the hospital bathroom.

Senior doctors of the hospital are also gathering details about the case, while police continue the investigation.

Authorities are investigating every angle of the case to find out how the baby’s body reached the bathroom. Police are also trying to determine whether the child was abandoned by someone or if any hospital staff member was involved in an attempt to avoid responsibility or complications.