New Trend, Pound fitness: Getting fit with the beat of drums

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Combining music with strengthening exercises, Pound fitness is the new trend in Indore. Organising first such workshop in Indore over the weekend starting Friday, a trainer from Dubai Pragya Jain addressed the fitness freaks at The Burning Studio. “Pound Fit is a concert type workout, one session can burn up to 700 calories,” Jain said.

Jain who recently came to Indore from Dubai shared her experience at Hope for Hero Mentally Challenged Kids. Jain said that the punch line of Pound fitness is rockout workout and it is a drumming based workout in which the full body gets a workout. It mainly performs four positions: Squad, Lunges, Sitting (Core) and Thais and Asset.

“This is a cardio jam session inspired by the drumming,” Jain said. She added that this is a concert type workout in which 45 minutes fly away with music beat. “Pound fitness creates an environment that helps you lose weight, built up energy, tone body and have fun,” Jain said.

ALSO READ Bhopal: 25 young artists from state selected for Culture Ministry scholarship

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 12:32 AM IST