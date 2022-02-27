New committee of CA Indore branch elected

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The new executive committee of the CA, Indore branch, for the year 2022-’25 was elected on Friday night. According to information received, there were 13 candidates in the fray for the post of nine members of the executive committee.

Out of 3,911 voter CAs, 1,869 cast their votes. The counting of the votes continued till late on Friday night. According to the results, the elected ones are CA Samkit Bhandari, CA Ankush Jain, CA Jayesh Shah, CA Anand Jain, CA Mausam Rathi, CA Atishya Khasgiwala, CA Amitesh Jain, CA Swarnim Gupta and CA Rajat Dhanuka.

The outgoing chairman of the CA, Indore branch, CA Kirti Joshi, congratulated all the elected members. Now, these members will fix a date to elect the members of the managing committee, including the chairman, vice-chairman, seretary and treasurer.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 01:05 AM IST