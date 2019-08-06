New annaj mandi to be built with consensus in INDORE: Sachin Yadav, Agriculture Minister

Indore: Annaj and Tilhan Mandi located in the city’s Chhawani will be built with the consensus of the stakeholders. It would be biggest one and will be constructed as per the glory of the city, said Sachin Yadav, Agriculture Development and Welfare Minister, on Monday.

“The mandi will now be located outside the city. It will be expanded and upgraded. The state government has instructed the district administration to look for land for the new mandi,” he said.

“The new mandi will be constructed with everyone's consent. For this, the state government has started a dialogue,” the minister added.

Yadav was addressing the gathering during the function organised on the campus of Chhawani Annaj and Tilhan Mandi.He said that farmers sell their agricultural produce in the market. In the interest of the farmer, whatever steps would be required, that all will be taken by the state government.

“The existing mandi is about 85 years old and needs to be upgraded and expanded. The new agricultural produce market will also be made state of the art,” he said.

“This Mandi will be in accordance with city’s dignity. It will be one of the largest congregations in the state. While setting up a new market, discussions will be held with traders, labours and farmers, after which proper will be taken,” he said.

He said that the school, old age home and co-operative bank are operated by the Mandi Merchants Association. The co-operative bank has no non-payment account from the last 25 years, which is a record. The programme was also addressed by Vinay Bakaliwal, MLA Akash Vijayargiya and ex-MLA Ashwin Joshi. ­