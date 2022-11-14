Nepalese outfit seeks permit to brew, sell traditional rice beer in Madhya Pradesh

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An organisation of Nepalese nationals in Madhya Pradesh has sought permission to brew and sell their traditional rice beer in the state under the heritage liquor category, an official said on Monday.

Indore's BJP Lok Sabha MP Shankar Lalwani has written to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to consider the demand made by Nepali Sanskriti Parishad (International).

The Congress has, however, accused the ruling BJP of promoting liquor consumption in the state.

"We want the traditional rice beer brewed by tribals in Nepal to be accorded the same status of heritage liquor by the Madhya Pradesh government that was given to the liquor made from mahua by tribal self-help groups under the state's new excise policy," Shailesh Gurung, secretary of the Indian chapter of the Nepali Sanskriti Parishad (International) told PTI on Monday.

Gurung claimed that Nepal's traditional beer is cheaper and less intoxicating than foreign liquor and not harmful to health due to the herbal infusion in it.

If brewing and sale of Nepal's traditional beer is allowed in Madhya Pradesh, it will increase employment opportunities for about 3.5 lakh people of Nepalese origin settled in the state.

Lalwani, who is a patron of Parishad, said that he has forwarded the memorandum submitted by this organisation to the chief minister.

"I have only urged the chief minister in my letter that the memorandum of the organisation should be observed and steps should be taken according to the rules. However, I have always been in favour of spreading awareness in society to get rid of drug addiction," Indore's Lok Sabha MP said.

Meanwhile, state Congress secretary Neelabh Shukla accused the BJP of having double standards.

"On one hand, former Chief Minister Uma Bharti has been making statements demanding a liquor ban in the state, while on the other hand, BJP MP Lalwani has been recommending the production of Nepali beer in the state," Shukla said.

The state government, which has already promoted the consumption of liquor through its new excise policy, is trying to mislead the public on this issue, he claimed.