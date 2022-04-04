Neha Joshi missing case: Market remains closed on VHP's call to protest admin's failure to trace the girl

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Business establishments in the major markets remained closed on Monday following a bandh call given by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to protest the failure of the district administration to trace Neha Joshi, who went missing last January.

VHP activists extended their support to Rakesh Joshi, 50, father of the missing girl, who is sitting on a hunger strike outside the district collectorís office in Neemuch since March 8. The man has been demanding action in the ëabductioní case of his 20-year-old daughter.

Joshi, 50, said that his daughter went missing from the house under the Manasa police station's jurisdiction over a year ago, on January 23, 2021. Despite registering a case of kidnapping under sections 365 and 366 against four accused, police have yet to find the whereabouts of the girl.

On Monday, administration admitted Joshi to the hospital, after his health deteriorated.

Meanwhile, ahead of the bandh call given by VHP, heavy police force was deployed in the town. On Sunday, before the call for district bandh was given, a meeting of all community members was convened at Swarnkar Manglik Bhawan. VHP secretary Lal Singh Jhala addressing the meeting said that the law and order situation in the district was deteriorating. ìIf we do not raise our voices today, things won't changeî, he had said. After the meeting, VHP workers took out a vehicle rally in the city and called for a bandh.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 10:26 PM IST