 Neglected Ponds In Jhabua Turn Into Health Hazards As Municipality Fails To Act
Ironically, a board proclaiming the Swachhta Survey-2023 has been installed on the pond's ghat, but the area is littered with moss and garbage.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 03:25 AM IST
Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): The ponds in Jhabua are in a deplorable state, with dirt and garbage spreading rapidly during the rainy season. The Bahadur Sagar pond, also known as the Bada Talab, is a prime example of the municipality's negligence.

Despite being under the Amrit Sagar scheme, the pond's renovation work has been left incomplete, resulting in the accumulation of garbage, flowers and leaves on its banks. Ironically, a board proclaiming the Swachhta Survey-2023 has been installed on the pond's ghat, but the area is littered with moss and garbage.

The pond's water level is at a minimum and water hyacinths are already visible. The situation is similar at the Chota Talab, where silt and garbage have surrounded the pond and dirty water from drains is flowing into it. Mehtaji's pond is also in bad condition and the fisheries department's pond is completely filled with silt during the rainy season, rendering it useless.

The local administration needs to take immediate action to beautify and maintain the city's ponds. The municipality's inaction has led to the encroachment and filth spread on the banks of the ponds, which is not only an eyesore but also a health hazard. It is high time for the authorities to take responsibility and restore the ponds to their former glory.

