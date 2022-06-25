Neemuch:Four officials, including patwari suspended for laxity in elections works

Pic Representation | FPJ

FP News Service

Neemuch



In a poll-related incident, three polling personnel and a Patwari have been suspended for laxity over dereliction of duty amid the first phase of Panchayat elections in Neemuch district.

As per detailed information, the polling parties were distributed election material, and equipment from PG College in Neemuch and dispatched to all polling booths across Neemuch block amidst tight security, ahead of the first phase of Panchayat polling on June 25. Reportedly, three members of polling parties were found to be absent during the election material distribution process.

Namely, Akhepur Bheru Lal Gayari, a primary teacher was posted as a polling officer in polling booth no 150. Abbasi Miyan, staff at Navodaya Vidhyalaya, Rampura was posted at polling booth no 53 and Class IV employee Chandrashekhar Soni was posted at polling booth No 52 and was found to be absent from duty.

On which, additional district magistrate Neha Meena issued orders for their immediate suspension over laxity in work.

Giving information to this effect, ADM Neha Meena said that ahead of the first phase of panchayat polls, these officers were appointed in polling parties in view of the distribution of election material to polls. Three officers were absent from duty without giving any prior information and have been suspended with immediate effect.

In a similar incident, Neemuch SDM Mamta Khede suspended Jeeran Patwari named Gyanesh Patidar with immediate effect over for laxity in Panchayat elections and defying orders of senior officials.