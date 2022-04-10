Neemuch: Women missing for 14 months had fled by herself, says parents responsible for her drastic step

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The much-talked Neha Joshi missing case was eventually solved on Sunday as the Special Investigation Team of Neemuch police recovered Neha from Rajasthanís Pratapgarh town, about 60-kilometre from Neemuch.

Superintendent of police Suraj Kumar Verma said that police recovered Neha from Kalyanpura village under Hatuniya police station limit on Saturday.

SP Verma confirmed that Neha was not abducted, but she went to Pratapgarh with a couple of her own will from Bhadvamata temple, about 40-kilometre from her native place in Manasa.

On the other hand, her ailing father Madanlal Joshi, a resident of Dhatrimata village accused four persons including Ravindra alias Kamal Nath Yogi, 30, Sandeep Mori, 26, Shahrukh Shah, 25, and Shaukin Gadolia, all residents of Sawan village of abducting his daughter on the pretext of marriage.

Meanwhile, talking to media persons, Neha made it clear that neither Ravindra nor his three friends had done any wrong.

Neha on Sunday said that her parent's pressure to marry had forced her to leave her parental place. She said that her paternal uncle and parents forced her to get married to a boy of their choice, but she was not ready for such a marriage. So she left her village on January 23, 2021, and walked up to Manasa, a distance of 25-kilometre. On reaching Manasa, she called one of her friends Ravindra and sought his help. She narrated her plight and asked him to drop her at Bhadwamata as she don't want to go back to her place. Ravindra dropped her at Bhadwamata at 7 pm. However, fearing for her security, Ravindra once again tried to convince her to return native place.

He called three of his friends Sandeep, Shaukin and Shahrukh with a van and was willing to drop her where ever she wished including her native place.

During her brief stay at Bhadwamata temple, she met Balwant Singh and his wife, who had come there for paralysis treatment. Neha narrated her plight to the couple and told them that she is alone in this world and wants to go along with them.

Initially, Balwant Singh and his wife were not ready to take her with them as they feared that such a move could lead to legal consequences for them. However, after repeated requests, the couple agreed to take her with them.

Two months later on March 22, Neha married Hemant Singh Sisodia, son of Balwant Singh's elder brother in a court marriage and later on April 8, Neha and Balwant entered the wedlock with full rituals, Neha said. She admitted that her in-laws accepted her without any hesitation and she want to stay with them and does not want to go with her parents.

When contacted SP Suraj Kumar Verma, told us that it was a challenging case for us since we didn't have any footage or evidence on the basis of which we could find the girl, yet we worked hard to solve this matter. Our SIT police team has played an important role in this case. In this case, the girl will be presented in the court and her statement will be recorded in front of the magistrate under Section 164 of CrPC and the police will act on the basis of the court order.

Relief for Ravindra, three others

After Neha went missing, her father accused Ravindra and three of his friends of kidnapping Neha on the pretext of marriage. Based on Madanlalís complaint, police had booked Ravindra, Sandeep, Shaukin and Shahrukh under Sections 365 and 366 of Indian Penal Code. Meanwhile, talking to media persons, Neha made it clear that neither Ravindra nor any of his three friends did anything wrong with her, but they were always concerned for her safety after she left her place. Her statement brought big relief for the quartet, who are facing the brunt of the police for the last 14-month without any fault.

