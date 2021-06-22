Neemuch: Vaccination exceeds target in district, 21,870 get anti-Covid jabs

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): About 21,870 people received anti-Covid jabs on first day of state-wide mega vaccination drive in the district on Monday. The target was to vaccinate 20,000 people.

Since morning, long queues were seen at vaccination centres and social distancing was maintained. Collector Mayank Agarwal visited vaccination centres, took stock of work and gave necessary directions.

Selfie points set up outside the vaccination sites were centres of attraction for people. After inoculation, youths took selfies. At a vaccination centre in Jawad, minister incharge of district for Covid control, Omprakash Sakhlecha also took a selfie after inspection.

As per reports, people responded well to vaccination drive in Singoli, Kojya, Jaat, Niliya and other remote villages.