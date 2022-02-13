Neemuch: Usha Thakur inaugurates development projects worth Rs 1.61 crore in Kukdeshwar

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): State's tourism, culture and spirituality minister and district minister in-charge Usha Thakur inaugurated development works costing Rs 1,61,39,000 in Kukdeshwar on Saturday.

Thakur inaugurated three laboratories and three additional rooms constructed at a cost of Rs 73,87,000 in Kukdeshwar Government Girls Higher Secondary School. Three laboratories and two additional rooms were also inaugurated in Kundla.

Manasa MLA Anirudh Maru, MLA Dilip Singh Parihar, collector Mayank Agarwal, district panchayat CEO Guruprasad, former municipal president Samarthmal Patwa and other public representatives were present.

Thereafter, Thakur inaugurated a Gaushala constructed at a cost of Rs 38,84,000 at Fulpura. She also performed Bhoomi Pujan of a community hall to be constructed at cost of Rs 13.35 lakh.

Thakur also performed Bhoomi Pujan of Ringwal to be built at Rampura at a cost of Rs 14 crores. The construction works under Chief Minister urban infrastructure development scheme costing Rs 77,50,000 were also launched. These development works include construction of CC roads from Kazipura Filter Plant to Government Boys Secondary School, Hemshankar Rawal to Hanuman Temple and Guliyabagh Chaumukhi Mahadev Temple to Raju Sisodia area.

Hanuman Temple committee and gram panchayat pradhan Bharat Gurjar submitted a letter to Thakur regarding various demands. The guests also feted the beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. Ujjwal Patwa conducted the programme.

