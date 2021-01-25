Neemuch: Unsafe water leaves 16 kids ill in Devran village

Locals said that kids complained of vomiting and diarrhoea after having some bundi in a meal. It might be possible that bundi had turned stale due to contamination in water. After the incident Manasa Health Department team rushed to the spot.

According to the health department, if this incident occurred due to contaminated water, then PHE department would check water quality. Team comprising block medical officer Dr Nirupa Jha, Dr Hemant Patidar and supervisor Jitendra Panwar are present in village.

Contacted, Manasa SDM Manish Jain said that possibility of water getting contaminated due to leaking in pipeline cannot be ruled out.

Fourteen out of 16 kids were discharged after primary treatment, while remaining two were admitted to government hospital at Rampura and were now stable.

Team of public health engineering department has been sent for investigation and water sampling has been done. Supply of water has been stopped till the leaking is rectified, SDM Jain added.