Neemuch: Two persons return from UAE tested COVID-19 positive

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons from Neemuch district, who returned from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were tested COVID-19 positive, a health department official said on Thursday.

The health department is tracing their travel and contact history, the official said.

District Collector, Mayank Agrawal said that 634 samples were tested on Wednesday, in which two persons were tested positive for coronavirus.

“Both persons recently returned from UAE,” Agrawal said, adding that they have been put under home quarantine and are under observation of a team of doctors.

The health department and district administration is on high alert because of the increasing number of omicron variant cases in the country.

So far, a total of 2,38,810 samples from the district were sent for corona testing, out of which a total investigation report of 2,38, 054 was received. A total of 8,047 people have been tested positive in the district, so far.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 03:37 PM IST