Neemuch: Two arrested with poppy husk worth Rs 2.30 lakh

Neemuch: Two persons have been arrested with 1.54 quintals of poppy husk worth Rs 2.30 lakh, which was being illegally transported in tractor trolley on Sunday. Police have arrested two accused who were identified as Kailash son of Kajod Dhakad and Ramprasad, son of Kevalram Balai.

Information was received that a tractor of Ramprasad Balai, resident Piparwa, is about to go to Begu Rajasthan via village Bilkhanda. Acting under NDPS Act, Singoli police seized poppy husk from Kailash and Ramprasad.

Police confiscated poppy husk, tractor without number worth Rs 7 lakh, a motorcycle (MP 44MC 3378) costing Rs 30,000. Estimated amount of all the seized items is Rs 9.60 lakh.

Campaign is being run for the prevention of illegal drug smuggling, under the direction of Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Verma.