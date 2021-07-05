Neemuch: Two arrested with 5 kg opium worth Rs 6 lakh

Neemuch: The police arrested two peddlers with five kilograms of opium worth Rs 6 lakh during intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Those arrested have been identified as Chhataram Patel, 19, a resident of Luni village in Jodhpur, Rajasthan and Surendra Jaat, 20, a resident of Chawa tehsil in Badmer, Rajasthan.

According to information, assistant sub inspector Shivlal Kalmi posted at Nayagaon police outpost received information that two persons travelling with banned substance from Rajasthan are heading towards Neemuch.

The police began check drive on Neemuch - Nimbaheda four-lane road. After sometime, they saw two persons on a motorcycle heading towards them. They had two bags. On checking their bags, police recovered 2.5 kilograms of opium from each bag.

Police arrested them and registered case against them under provisions of NDPS Act.