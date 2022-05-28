Neemuch to celebrate “Gaurav Diwas” on June 3

NEEMUCH: Preparations are in full swing to celebrate Gaurav Diwas (Pride Day) in various towns and cities across the state.

In this series, Neemuch district administration has decided to celebrate “Gaurav Diwas” on June 3. The urban civic body held a meeting at the Collectorate hall in Neemuch in the wake of Gaurav Diwas. During the meeting, MLA Dilip Singh Parihar, district collector Mayank Agarwal, superintendent of police (SP) Suraj Kumar Verma, ADM Neha Meena, SDM Mamta Khede and other dignitaries were present.

On this occasion, MLA Dilip Singh Parihar said that Neemuch played a major role in the 1857 movement in which freedom fighters Mohammad Ali Bagh and Tatya Tope known for their guerrilla tactics, terrified the British.

Collector Agrawal said that decision in this regard was taken after a consensus among local elected representatives. The idea of observing Gaurav Diwas as the birth anniversary of each village, town and city was initiated by the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The idea of observing Gaurav Diwas as the birth anniversary of Neemuch is to recall the contribution of our freedom fighters and connect people to their roots. Various school level competitions and marathon would be organised across the district. Residents are urged to lit earthen pots to mark Neemuch pride day. During which, suggestions were sought from attendees for the upcoming Gaurav Diwas.