Neemuch: Thieves involved in robbery of Rs 5L iron rollers caught

Pixabay

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Jawad police nabbed a gang of six thieves who stole iron rollers from Vikram Cement Factory, Jawad. Reportedly, on August 21, factory management had lodged an FIR at the Jawad police station regarding the robbery of 103 iron rollers worth rupees 5, 00, 000 installed in the conveyor belt at the factory's mine.

After which, an investigation was started under section 379. To catch them, a team was constituted under the guidance of Neeemuch SP Suraj Kumar Verma, ASP Sunder Singh Kanesh, and police station in-charge Rajesh Singh Chauhan. The informers from the nearby villages including Kundala, SegwaMorka, and others from the said mines were also informed.

On the receipt of information, cops interrogated six men from Suvakheda village and they confessed to stealing iron rollers from the mine and selling them to a junk dealer. After which, they were presented in court. The thieves include Devilal Salvi (21), Mohd Yasin (44), Mohd Umar (22), and two minor boys.

Read Also Bhopal: Assistant professor at government institution arrested on charges of raping student