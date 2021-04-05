Neemuch: Substandard mawa delivered to Mumbai, Ujala indigo used to brighten it

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Searches were conducted at three places in Manasa tehsil following complaints that spurious mawa is being made and sold outside the district. A team led Manasa SDM Manish Jain, Food Safety Officer Sanjeev Mishra conducted raids in Dethal, Kundla and Kundwasa villages in Manasa tehsil.

A complaint was received that some outsiders were manufacturing mawa and sending 200-300 kg of mawa to Mumbai through Ratlam every day. During the investigation, it was found that people of the same family were working at all the three places to make mawa by purchasing milk with minimum fat from the surrounding areas.

Yadav Mawa Bhandar is run by Sandeep Yadav. During spot investigation, milk was found to be procured with minimum fat, and from that the mawa was prepared, and sold for Rs 170 per kilogram. It was sold up to Rs 250-300 per kg during festivals. Mawa was prepared in all the three villages and was stored in Kundla. Freezer was also found on the spot.