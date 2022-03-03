Neemuch: Speeding car rams into stationary tractor-trolley, driver escapes with minor injuries

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding car rammed into a stationary tractor-trolley parked on Malkhed road on Wednesday. The accident was so severe that the car was completely damaged and the driver was severely injured.

The Renault KWID car coming from Malkhed at high speed collided with a tractor-trolley containing garlic parked near Navkar Stone firm on Neemuch-Singoli road at around 9:00 pm. The workers of the nearby Rope factory and Navkar Stone firm rushed to the spot and rescued the car driver.

Thereafter, they informed the police about the incident and Dial 100 reached the spot. Meanwhile, the severely injured driver was sent to the district hospital and police inspected the spot.

Fortunately, the car driver did not suffer any serious injury as the airbags of the car opened. Such accidents have frequently been reported on the highways due to a lack of awareness of traffic rules among the drivers. Many drivers park the vehicles on the four-lane without switching on the parking lights and speeding vehicles crash into them.

