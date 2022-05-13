Neemuch: Siddharth to take part in Khelo India

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Star swimmer from Neemuch, Sidharth Gautam Singh Jadon has recently been selected for the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 going to be staged in Haryana from June 6 to 14.

About 8,000 athletes are expected to compete in 25 different sports disciplines, in the Games organised jointly by the State government and the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Swimming mentor Prabhu Moolchandani told that the Khelo India Youth Games are an annual national-level multidisciplinary grassroots games in India. They are held with the aim of promoting excellence in sports, infusing sports culture and achieving mass participation in sports in the country. District swimming association president Ashok Modi and swimming mentor Prabhu Moolchandani and other office bearers of the association extended a hearty congratulations to the player for the upcoming competition and wished him well at the games.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 11:01 PM IST