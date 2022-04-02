Neemuch: SDM inspects arrangments at Bhadwa Mata temple on Chaitra Navratri festival

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of Chaitra Navratri, SDM Neha Meena along with senior officials inspected the arrangements being made for the nine-day festival here at the Bhadwa Mata temple on Friday. As a part of the inspection, officials also inspected new facilities made under the direction of District Collector Mayank Agrawal including queue railing, LED TV, entry and exit points of the temple in view of crowd management.

On this occasion, SDM Neemuch Mamta Khede, Tehsildar Ajay Hinge and other officials were also present. Navratri essentially is a celebration of nine divine nights that are dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars. These nine nights begin on the first day of Hindu Calendar, celebrated in the month of Chaitra.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 09:54 PM IST