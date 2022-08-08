Neemuch: Rising LSD cases among cattle bring vet department on toes

Representative Photo | File Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the spreading of the lumpy virus among cattle of Rajasthan and Gujarat, the Neemuch Veterinary department had formed a team of veterinary doctors to monitor the case of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in the area.

Neemuch deputy director, veterinary department HB Trivedi, informed that LSD is continuously spreading in Rajasthan. The chances of spreading the disease are more in Neemuch as it is bordering Rajasthan, but no cases have been reported in the area till now.

The constituted special teams daily visit many Gaushalas to monitor the symptoms of the disease and are also providing precautionary medicine to cows to break the chain.

Reportedly, last year, animals suffering from this type of virus showed symptoms similar to this disease in the village Padda of in the district.

Hence, the veterinary department is on alert mode so that this disease does not take the form of an epidemic. Continuous inspection of gaushalas is also being done. Department had also advised the owner to isolate the cattle if it shows symptoms like fever along with small cysts all over the body.