e-Paper Get App

Neemuch: Rising LSD cases among cattle bring vet department on toes

The constituted special teams daily visit many Gaushalas to monitor the symptoms of the disease and are also providing precautionary medicine to cows to break the chain.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 08, 2022, 05:39 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo | File Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the spreading of the lumpy virus among cattle of Rajasthan and Gujarat, the Neemuch Veterinary department had formed a team of veterinary doctors to monitor the case of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in the area.

Neemuch deputy director, veterinary department HB Trivedi, informed that LSD is continuously spreading in Rajasthan. The chances of spreading the disease are more in Neemuch as it is bordering Rajasthan, but no cases have been reported in the area till now.

The constituted special teams daily visit many Gaushalas to monitor the symptoms of the disease and are also providing precautionary medicine to cows to break the chain.

Reportedly, last year, animals suffering from this type of virus showed symptoms similar to this disease in the village Padda of in the district.

Hence, the veterinary department is on alert mode so that this disease does not take the form of an epidemic. Continuous inspection of gaushalas is also being done. Department had also advised the owner to isolate the cattle if it shows symptoms like fever along with small cysts all over the body.

Read Also
Bhopal: Wanted mastermind of Looteri Dulhan gang arrested after two years
article-image
HomeIndoreNeemuch: Rising LSD cases among cattle bring vet department on toes

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Uddhav Thackeray targets NCP, MB in Shiv Sena mouth piece 'Saamana'

Mumbai updates: Uddhav Thackeray targets NCP, MB in Shiv Sena mouth piece 'Saamana'

Noose tightens around Noida troublemaker Shrikant Tyagi; encroachment razed, police announces reward

Noose tightens around Noida troublemaker Shrikant Tyagi; encroachment razed, police announces reward

New drills will continue around Taiwan, says Chinese military

New drills will continue around Taiwan, says Chinese military

Commonwealth Games 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal clinches gold in men's singles TT, beats Liam...

Commonwealth Games 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal clinches gold in men's singles TT, beats Liam...

Commonwealth Games 2022: India's Satwik Sai Raj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty clinch gold in badminton...

Commonwealth Games 2022: India's Satwik Sai Raj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty clinch gold in badminton...