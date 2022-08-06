Neemuch: Retd naib tehsildar gets 4 years in jail for accepting bribe

Jail/ Representational Image |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A special court has sentenced a retired naib tehsildar to four years of imprisonment after finding him guilty of accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 around seven years ago.

Lokayukta Police received a complaint from complainant Balmukund Dhakad, alleging that naib tehsildar Shambhu Singh Sisodiya (posted at the tehsil office in Ratangarh) has been demanding Rs 25,000 as a bribe for the transfer of land records in favour of the complainant.

After much negotiation the accused agreed for the bribe amount to be paid in instalments and asked the complainants to pay Rs 5,000 as 1st instalment. Nonetheless, before paying the bribe amount to the accused, the complainant approached the Lokayukta for taking legal action against the accused public servants under law.

On which, a team of Lokayukta Police, Ujjain, laid a successful trap and held the accused red-handed from the government house located in Ratangarh town on August 13, 2015. He was charged under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act but was released on a surety of Rs 25,000.

The court found him guilty and announced four years of imprisonment after which he was sent to jail.